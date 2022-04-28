DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 623.1% in April

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 623.1% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $28.21 on Thursday. DENSO has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENSO will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

