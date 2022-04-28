DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.00-3.25 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XRAY opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

