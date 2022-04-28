Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,724.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,475.63 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,525.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,615.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

