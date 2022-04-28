Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.00.

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($197.85) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

