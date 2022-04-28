Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in April

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.6704 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.96) to €26.50 ($28.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.