Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.86 ($25.66).

DTE opened at €17.55 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.55. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

