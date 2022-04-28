Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.86 ($25.66).

DTE stock opened at €17.55 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.55. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

