DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 250 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total transaction of $114,995.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50.

DXCM stock opened at $413.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.63. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 266.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Shares of DexCom are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $410,670,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $263,141,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

