DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

DHT opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.13 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

