DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRH. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

