DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DBRG opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $13,981,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,156,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 526,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 686,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

