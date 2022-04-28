DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

DBRG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DBRG opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,736,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after buying an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,570,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after buying an additional 3,202,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

