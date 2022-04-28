Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,548,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
