Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Up 277.9% in April

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 277.9% from the March 31st total of 780,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

