Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

DFS stock opened at $107.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.87.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

