Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after buying an additional 146,495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

