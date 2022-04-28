DMC Global (BOOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. DMC Global has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $422.02 million, a PE ratio of -94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

