Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 2.27. Docebo has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

