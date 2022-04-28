Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q2 guidance at $0.72-0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.52-4.02 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

