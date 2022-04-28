Dominion Energy (D) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of D stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

