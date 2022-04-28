Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of DCI opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $209,569,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,281 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

