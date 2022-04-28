Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DFIN opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $936.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.33.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

