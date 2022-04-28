DoorDash (DASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DASH opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion and a PE ratio of -59.15. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,605,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

