DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 625 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $71,212.50.
- On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $271,929.96.
- On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72.
DASH stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $140.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.
DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.