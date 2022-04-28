DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 625 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $71,212.50.

On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $271,929.96.

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72.

DASH stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $140.74.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

