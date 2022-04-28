Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Raised to Outperform at Barrington Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.