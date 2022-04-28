Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DORM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

