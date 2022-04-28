Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 227,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 126.9% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

