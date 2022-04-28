Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded by Barrington Research to Outperform

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

