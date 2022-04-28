DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 355.8% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of DBL stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

