Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PLOW stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

