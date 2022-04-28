Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

NYSE RDY opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,617,000 after acquiring an additional 189,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,685,000 after acquiring an additional 534,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.