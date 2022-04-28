Dropbox (DBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 411,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $9,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

