Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,900.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $23,390.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
