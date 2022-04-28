Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,900.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $23,390.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

