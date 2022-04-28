Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dropbox in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

DBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

