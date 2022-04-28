Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
