Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

