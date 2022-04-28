DT Midstream (DTM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DTM opened at $54.78 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

