Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Kevin R. Rhodes Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -393.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

