Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Kevin R. Rhodes Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -393.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.