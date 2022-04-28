Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) to announce $71.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.82 million to $72.06 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $302.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.75, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

