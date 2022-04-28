Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.94 EPS.

NYSE DRE opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,998,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 670,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 136,733 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.