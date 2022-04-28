DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,763. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 691,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DURECT by 600.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DURECT by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

