DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €30.70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €30.70 ($33.01) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DWS. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($56.02) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.77 ($45.99).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €30.76 ($33.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.79 and its 200-day moving average is €35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($45.03).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.