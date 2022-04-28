Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.12. The company has a market cap of C$119.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

