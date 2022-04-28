Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 101,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,553,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

