E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Loop Capital

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETWO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
NYSE ETWO opened at $7.30 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About E2open Parent (Get Rating)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.