E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Loop Capital

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETWO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE ETWO opened at $7.30 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 1,302,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

