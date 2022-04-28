Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $870.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

