Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

