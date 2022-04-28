Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

