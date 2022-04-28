EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

EGP stock opened at $202.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

