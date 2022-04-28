Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE:EMN opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

