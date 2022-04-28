Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 98.0% in April

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period.

Shares of CEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,541. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

